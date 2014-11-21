Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have no qualms about being photographed together anymore, and they have been spotted all over the place - from football stadium and a cricket match to dining out and holidaying. Like Anushka said during a recent interview when asked about why she isn't speaking about her relationship: "I can't get louder than this."

The couple was recently spotted at the domestic airport, returning to Mumbai after a game. Finally, here is one young celebrity couple that is not worried about the paparazzi. In fact, they waved and smiled at the tons of cameramen gathered at the airport to get some good shots of the two together. Are Katrina Kaif and Rambir Kapoor listening?

