Lisa Haydon will be chased by three older men, played by Annu Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Piyush Mishra in the film "The Shaukeens," a remake of director Basu Chatterjee's 1982 comedy.

Lisa, last seen in "Queen," where she portrayed a bold and outspoken girl, will once again be seen in a sexy avatar in "The Shaukeens." This time though, she plays the central character of the film, with an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar.

Some of Lisa's hot images from a song in the film are doing the rounds, where she is seen wearing a skimpy dress, which looks inspired from Shakira's outfit in the song "Whenever Wherever," and smoking a cigarette. Get ready to watch the hot lass grooving to the beats of this upcoming song.

