The music launch of "Happy Ending" was held in Mumbai, Oct 29, and the highlight of the event was Govinda's presence. The actor came in half way through the event, after Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D'Cruz and Kalki Koechlin performed to dance tracks from the film.

Govinda made a dancing entry to the song "G Phad Ke" from the film, and Saif and Ileana also joined him.

Soon he took the microphone and said that he was starting his career once again, and ironically with a film called "Happy Ending." Things got a little funny though when Govinda stated that he had seen Saif in a film called "Hum Dono," which won the actor a national award. Saif and persons from the media got confused, and Saif gave a few funny reactions to the media. Govinda probably meant to say "Hum Tum," which had won Saif a national award in 2005.

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, producer Dinesh Vijan and music directors Sachin-Jigar also attended the event.