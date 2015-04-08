NEW DELHI: The "Fast and Furious 7" action-thriller has not only garnered a positive response at the box office for its story, but also for a glowing tribute to late actor Paul Walker paid through a song “See you again” as well.



The track, launched under the label of Sony Music, is the most downloaded track and has also ranked number one on iTunes.



"Not only are we excited about the success of the movie 'Fast and Furious 7' but also for the title track 'See you again' which is featured in the movie in memory of late Paul Walker. The album /song is setting records across different platforms in India," Arjun Sankalia, head international music, Sony Music India, said in statement.



"As we speak its number one on iTunes, the most streamed and downloaded song in the English genre and also the most Shazamed song in the country. A perfect tribute to Paul Walker, the fans couldn't have asked for more!" Sankalia added.



Walker died in a 2013 car crash at the age of 40, and his work in the film was completed using digital technology and a series of stand-ins.



The song has been produced by Brian Tyler for the film. "See you again" is a track by Wiz Khalifa feat Charlie Puth.



"There's an emotional component to 'Fast and Furious 7' that is unique, I think people are really going to be amazed by it," Tyler said.