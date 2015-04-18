Kangana's Candour Impressive

Express Features By

Kangana Ranaut was the special guest at Anupama Chopra’s book launch in Mumbai last week.

Ranaut was her usual disarmingly charming self, surprising many in the audience who were interacting with her off-screen persona for the first time. Her comments on paid media and stars who become victims of their own created mythology were insightful, but what I liked most were her comments on journalists asking her to perform on the spot during an interview.

Ranaut said it drives her mad when she is asked to recite a dialogue from one of her films or dance. “It took me three days to prepare my dialogues and now you want me to just say one of them,” she quipped.

Being asked to do a dance move was just as bad, if not worse, for the actress who admitted that she is usually too shy to appear in front of a big audience. “I am very shy, I get panic attacks,” she said, adding that she respects her craft too much to perform on demand.

This, of course, got people in the audience snickering about several of Ranaut’s colleagues who dance for their supper. “Some people might dance for you, they have a different approach, but I can’t. We’re not all the same!” she said, as if reading minds.