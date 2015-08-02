Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma Reacts Angry on Tweeting Abdul Kalam's Name Wrong

The actor also said, \"I would not endorse products that propagate racist and sexist (beliefs)....and propagate social taboo.

Anushka Sharma | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Anushka Sharma, who was recently in news after she mis-spelt late former President APJ Abdul Kalam's name in her tweets, has termed her action as "an honest mistake" while maintaining that her intention and feelings should not be misconstrued. 

While expressing grief over the demise of Kalam, who passed away on Monday, Anushka spelt the Missile Man's name incorrectly on micro-blogging site Twitter.


"Very sad to hear about the passing of ABJ Kalam Azad. Loss of an inspiring visionary and a wonderful soul. May his soul RIP," she had posted on Twitter while paying tribute to the former President. 

Anushka realised her mistake soon and tried to rectify it, but in vain. She got the name wrong again. She deleted her previous tweets and got the renowned defence scientist's name right only in the third attempt. 

The 27-year-old personality faced the wrath of Twitteraties for the slip-up. "It was an honest mistake. My intention...my feelings can't be misconstrued. But I know with what intention I was writing," Anushka said. 

The NH 10 actor hit back at social media users who lambasted her over the error, dubbing them "cowards". "I don't want to pay attention to cowards who hide behind computer screens...with fake names. If you want to say things come and say it on my face," Anushka said. 

The actor also said, "I would not endorse products that propagate racist and sexist (beliefs)....and propagate social taboo. I don't want to endorse products that propagate fair skin and all. I will not propagate anything that says this is right or wrong."

