MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who lost her grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure last week, feels grandparents are the real treasures of life and when they pass away “they make sure they leave behind a part of themselves, in you.”

Pandit Pandharinath was the father of Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kapoor and her sisters, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. He had been a trained classical singer, and is also the cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Shraddha took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday to thank people for their support to her family.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “My beloved nana, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, passed away very peacefully a few days ago. He spread magic through his music and greatness.

“Thank you all for your wishes and messages. Him and my nani taught our family the meaning of being rooted and together.

“Grand parents are the real treasures of our lives. And when they go...they make sure they leave behind a part of themselves, in you.”

"I feel so blessed to have spent so many years, growing up, with them. The memories will always be the most special treasures...forever."

"And for all the lucky ones out there who still have their nana-nanis, dada-dadis, give them your time!"

The prayer meeting of Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was held in Juhu on Tuesday. It was attended by the family members, and their close relatives including Kay Kay Menon, Samir Soni, Sheeba, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, Tabu, Akbar Khan, Aditi Gowitrikar, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Rajkumar Santoshi, David Dhawan, Sudhir Mishra and Boney Kapoor.