MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao has five mobile applications that make his life easier. These apps are a reflection of all the qualities that the actor possesses. The actor also loves to keep his loved ones updated on his life.

Here are Rao’s five favorite apps:

1) YouTube: Rao is a lover of documentaries and is glued to this app until the wee hours, exploring intricate details of various subjects. Rao also uses YouTube as a stress-buster by relaxing to the tunes of his desired music genre.

2) Google Maps: This app is on the top of Rao’s activity bar. It helps him reach his destinations on time, using the shortest route. He terms Google Maps “the most convenient” roadmap.

3) Instagram: Rao uses this medium to stay visually connected to his loved ones. He keeps his audiences updated with what is going on in his life through this app, putting up innovative selfies in addition to short videos.

4) IMDb: This helps Rao to have insights on films at his fingertips. Being a movie buff, the actor often uses this app to gain additional knowledge about Indian and international films.

5) News: Rao loves to consume news digitally. He uses a popular news app to attain information about the world.

India West