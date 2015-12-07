MUMBAI: It will be a 'big' battle between cinema icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Irrfan Khan to bag the trophy for Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Role - Male at the forthcoming BIG Star Entertainment Awards 2015.



Amitabh's act as a Bengali father obsessed with his motion movements in an endearing story by Shoojit Sircar in “Piku” has earned him a nomination, while Salman is in the race to get the award with his 'Prem' avatar in “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”.



Irrfan has also been nominated for his role in “Piku”. Anil Kapoor is also in the race for Zoya Akhtar's “Dil Dhadakne Do”.



The award ceremony will be held with the glitz and glitterati of tinsel town here later this month.



For the BIG Star Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Role - Female category, Deepika Padukone for “Piku”, Kangana Ranaut for “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”, Priyanka Chopra for “Dil Dhadakne Do” and Sonam Kapoor for “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” are competing against each other.