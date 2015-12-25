Sania Mirza all praise for SRK's 'Dilwale'
NEW DELHI: Sania Mirza, who previously gave a Biryani treat to the team ‘Dilwale’ during their shoot in Hyderabad, has given a thumbs-up for the Rohit Shetty-directorial.
The 29-year-old Tennis Player told ANI, “I recently saw ‘Dilwale,’ it was really nice and because I was present at the shoot for a couple of days it was quite exciting.”
Sania added, “It was very entertaining, as usual as all the Shah Rukh Khan films.”
On one hand, where Sania is going all praise for the SRK-starrer and on the other, she hasn’t seen the Magnum opus ‘Bajirao Mastani’ that was released along with it.