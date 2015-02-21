Ranveer Singh has resumed the shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani," in Jaipur. Almost 40 per cent of the film will be shot here. While Ranveer is shooting with actors like Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Manjrekar at the moment, Deepika Padukone will join him soon. She is currently wrapping up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's "Tamasha."

A major war scene is being shot at the Amer Fort. "Bajirao Mastani" revolves around the love story between Peshwa Bajirao, played by Ranveer and Mastani, played by Deepika. The initial part of their love story will also be shot in and around the Pink City. Priyanka Chopra, who plays Bajirao's first wife Kashibai, has already shot most of her portions for the film.

"Bajirao Mastani" is slated to release Dec. 25 release.