Neeta Lulla to Style 'Mohenjo Daro' Cast's Looks

17th January 2015

By IANS

MUMBAI:  National Award winning costume designer Neeta Lulla has come on board Ashutosh Gowariker's "Mohenjo Daro" for styling the looks of the cast.

The movie's costume designing was being taken care by Oscar nominated and Emmy Award winning April Ferry, and Lulla's addition to the crew will add to the turnout of the members of the cast, including Hrithik Roshan

This will be Lulla's fourth film with Gowariker after "Jodhaa Akbar", "What’s Your Rashee?" and "Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey".

Confirming the news, Gowariker said in a statement: “April Ferry designed 'Mohenjo Daro', but when Hrithik's injury pushed the schedule ahead, April had to leave as her contract period ended in December. Thankfully, Neeta was gracious enough to come on board and work from where April left off.

"Now, she will be handling the styling and looks for the cast. I am glad, because it is wonderful to be working with Neeta again.”

Produced jointly by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Disney India, "Mohenjo Daro" is an Indus Valley set, epic adventure-drama-love story slated to release Aug 12, 2016.

