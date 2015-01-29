Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra Gets a Luxurious Villa in Los Angeles

Published: 29th January 2015 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2015 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

priyanka chopra

Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra is traveling to Los Angeles, U.S.A at the end of the month, and will be staying there for around three months. The actress will be in the US to start work on a show with ABC network and also get back into the studio to record some more music.

Generally, Priyanka puts up in a hotel whenever she travels to LA, but this time around she will get a more private accommodation.

As Priyanka will be staying here for a long time, ABC has gone ahead and booked a luxurious villa for the actress and her staff. And to make the actress feel at home, the interiors of the villa have been customized according to her needs. Priyanka's spokesperson has confirmed that 'a villa has been hired and is being done up as per her requirements'. The villa is said to be a palatial property.

Here are some of the customizations:

A dedicated space has been designed, where Priyanka will have a temple to pray every day.

She will also put up several portraits of herself and her family, just like she has at her home in Mumbai.

The interior designer has also been informed about the kind of upholstery she likes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp