Priyanka Chopra Gets a Luxurious Villa in Los Angeles

Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra is traveling to Los Angeles, U.S.A at the end of the month, and will be staying there for around three months. The actress will be in the US to start work on a show with ABC network and also get back into the studio to record some more music.

Generally, Priyanka puts up in a hotel whenever she travels to LA, but this time around she will get a more private accommodation.

As Priyanka will be staying here for a long time, ABC has gone ahead and booked a luxurious villa for the actress and her staff. And to make the actress feel at home, the interiors of the villa have been customized according to her needs. Priyanka's spokesperson has confirmed that 'a villa has been hired and is being done up as per her requirements'. The villa is said to be a palatial property.

Here are some of the customizations:

A dedicated space has been designed, where Priyanka will have a temple to pray every day.

She will also put up several portraits of herself and her family, just like she has at her home in Mumbai.

The interior designer has also been informed about the kind of upholstery she likes.