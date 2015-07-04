A well-known face in the southern film industry, model-turned-actor Taapsee Pannu is slowly taking strides towards gaining national recognition and Bollywood. After impressing the audience with her role opposite Akshay Kumar in Neeraj Pandey’s Baby earlier this year, she is looking forward to her upcoming Hindi romantic-comedy Runningshaadi.com.

“I play a typical North-Indian girl in the film. I’m an Amritsar-based Sardarni from a middle-class family. My role is different in the sense that I’m going to be playing very different age-groups—the audience will travel with me from my school days to the end of my college days. I also play an impulsive character,” shares Taapsee, 27, about her role in the film directed by Amit Roy.

Runningshaadi.com is being produced by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who earned accolades for his recently released film Piku.

“Even before Piku had released, Shoojit has been with the project, right from the beginning. He was always a strong support for all of us. Regardless of Piku, we all know what he’s capable of, so someone like him backing this project is a huge plus,” says Taapsee.

Having started out as an actor in the Telugu film industry, Taapsee has starred in more than a dozen films in the south, but is slowly shifting her focus towards Bollywood. She has also shifted base to Mumbai to focus on Hindi films.

“I’m not going to uproot myself from the south, because it would be a stupid thing to do. People know me well here and they would like to see me on the screen. But yes, at the same time when there’s something new, you have to nurture it more. My moving to Mumbai is proof that I want to spend a lot time and effort in Hindi films,” says the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 flick Chashme Baddoor.

Speaking about her desire to work in Hindi films, she says, “I’m from North India and I’m essentially a Hindi-speaking girl. I’ve always wanted to feature in movies that I would want to see too.”

Taapsee, who is from New Delhi, admits she found it extremely difficult to get started in the southern film industry, where language is a huge barrier.

“Not just the language, but the whole idea of acting was very challenging, because I never thought I could act. It was not a profession that I ever thought I wanted to be in. So that’s why it was all new for me. But I knew what I was getting into when I chose this profession, and now every day is a huge learning experience,” she shares.

The southern film industry has faced a lot of criticism from non-locals, with actress Radhika Apte claiming that the industry reeks of chauvinism, after she featured in Balakrishna-starrer Lion, earlier this year. Taapsee however, begs to differ and says she never faced such issues.

“I don’t think I have ever been treated better than how I’ve been treated in the Telugu film industry. They make you feel like a queen. If at all I have any complains, it is that they’ve spoilt me,” she laughs.

Responding to allegations that southern film industry is male-dominated with little scope for women actors, Taapsee says, “I don’t think it’s an issue that is confined just to the south. Just because a few Hindi movies have worked with very strong female characters, doesn’t mean that all is well in the Hindi film industry. In the south, there are a lot of movies where women play strong roles, but those movies are not big-budget films, so we don’t end up seeing them.”

A software engineer before she switched careers, Taapsee says it was difficult to get settled in the industry without a godfather.

“It’s different for outsiders, especially as newcomers. You have to keep proving yourself for a period of time, before you can feel a bit secure. I don’t have any scope for error and if I even make one error, I won’t be given another chance. In this industry, we are not replaceable based on talent, we are replaceable probably depending on a certain godfather standing behind us,” she says.

Taapsee will also be seen in a Tamil film, Kaan, to be released later this year.