Though Shamita Shetty is an Aditya Chopra discovery (Mohabbatein), she has done only a few films as an actress since, but won attention for her item numbers like Sharara Sharara,’ ‘Chori pe chori and Baras jaa. Now she has joined the small screen to show off her dancing talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. She talks about why she picked up the show and why we won’t see her doing any more item numbers.

You haven’t done a TV reality show since Bigg Boss six years ago, so what brings you to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

Well, Jhalak was offered to me a few times earlier as well but I couldn’t take it up because I was busy. I studied interior designing for six months in London, and when I came back, I interned with an architect for a year. Thereafter, I started my own company and started taking orders. Also, I had a few injuries, so I was not ready for Jhalak. Now, when the show came back to me, my back and shoulder injuries are under control, so I took it up.

Do you expect the show to be a cakewalk for you?

Dance is my passion, but the Jhalak journey isn’t easy for me because we will be judged very minutely. During the rehearsal, either I break something or I have muscle pull, but everyone is facing the same thing.

What kind of preparations are you doing?

We are rehearsing several hours a day. Deepak is teaching me many different dance forms. He emotionally blackmails me and makes me do very difficult steps. My first always reaction is ‘No, I don’t want to do this but I end up doing it.’ My history of injuries blocks me because I am scared of making them worse. I know Deepak will take care of me.

Will we see you doing item numbers any time?

I am tired of saying no to item songs. I don’t want to be known as an item number girl. Unfortunately, we actors get tagged easily. I chose to stay away because I was not happy with the work that was offered to me. I did not want to do anything just to be in the limelight. Today, people are experimenting with various roles and subjects. I am open to doing everything. But I don’t want to do a film where I am just a show piece.