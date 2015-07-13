Home Entertainment Hindi

Gauri, Aryan to Attend Prayer Meet for SRK's Late Aide

13th July 2015

By IANS

MUMBAI: A prayer meet for the departed soul of Shah Rukh Khan's close aide Subhash K Jain aka Subhash Dada here on Tuesday will be attended by the Bollywood superstar's wife Gauri and elder son Aryan.

Jain, who had been Shah Rukh's spot boy for several years and last worked with him on "Happy New Year", passed away on Saturday following prolonged illness due to cancer. He was in his 50s, and is survived by a wife and two children, a source close to Shah Rukh told IANS.

While Shah Rukh couldn’t attend Jain's last rites on Sunday as he is busy shooting "Dilwale" in Bulgaria, his wife Gauri and son Aryan attended them.

Shah Rukh refrained from tweeting anything about the grief of losing his 'Subhash Dada' on any virtual platform. However, his business manager Karuna Badwal tweeted: "Spl r the workings of the universe..this pic got tweeted as Subhash Dada left for a better place today to RIP..pray!"

