Vishal's Love for Ajay

Even after becoming the most sought-after director with Haider, Vishal Bharadwaj continues to compose music for other selected filmmakers.  Vishal has had a long-standing association with Ajay Devgn, who produced  Omkara (2006) so the National award winning duo of Vishal-Gulzar has agreed to compose the music and write the lyrics for Ajay’s Drishyam.“My life’s best filmmaking experience has been with Omkara, and I really miss working with Ajay Devgn,” said Vishal. The director has also worked with Tabu earlier (Maqbool and Haider) and he is quick to admit that he would cast them in a movie. “Yes, of course. They are two of my favourite actors,” he said.Vishal has been known to compose both soulful numbers like ‘Naina thug lenge’ (Omkara) or ‘Dil toh bachha hai ji’ (Ishqiya) as well as item numbers like ‘Beedi jalaiye le’ (Omkara) and ‘Dhan te nan’ (Kaminey). But Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat and Ajay Devgn were sure about what they wanted. “Gulzarji and I thought we should make item numbers,” says Vishal. “But Nishikant differed said he wants songs like ‘Aye zindagi gale laga le’ (from Ilaiyaraaja’s soundtrack for Sadma, 1983). It is very rare when a director demands the kind of music that he wants, in this instance for Drishyam.”

