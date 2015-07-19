MUMBAI: Actress-politician Hema Malini is recovering well from her injuries in a recent road accident in which a small girl in the other vehicle was killed, daughter Esha Deol said that she is recovering well and that she is not a superwoman'.

"She (Hema) is under recovery and she's getting well with all your blessings and good wishes. So let's give her a big hand for that," said Esha at the convocation ceremony of filmmaker Subhash Ghai's institute as the crowd began applauding.

Wishing her mother a quick recovery and "healthy, happy life", Esha said: "I stand here today as a very proud daughter of a mother who is traditional yet unconventional. She is a woman of substance. She is someone who has lived her life on her own terms. She is someone who is very pure from her heart. And she is not a superwoman. Pun intended. I hope you know what I mean."

She also praised Ghai, wishing she "could've been part of one movie with him".