'All is Well', starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is directed by Umesh Shukla. The poster has both the actors in their sporting jackets.

After the poster release, Rishi tweeted "Tinguji goes next generation Lambuji - Tradition continues with Abhishek Bachchan. In All is Well".

Abhishek also chose Twitter to show his excitement, his tweet says, "What an honour to be able work with @chintskap daily… everyday is a masterclass in acting! Love you Chintu uncle".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, All Is Well also stars Asin, Supriya Pathak among others and is dated to release on July 3, 2015.