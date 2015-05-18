SONAMARG: In Kashmir for his new movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wants film makers to shoot films in the valley which he described as the "most beautiful place" on the earth and said those going to Switzerland for the purpose are "fools".

Salman batted for growth of tourism in Kashmir and said more and more people should visit the valley because "If you have not seen Kashmir, then you have not seen anything".

The 49-year-old actor virtually became the valley's brand ambassador as he remarked, "Kashmir is a beautiful place. I am in love with this place. We are fools that we go to Switzerland for shooting our films when we have everything here. There are so many places to explore here on films."

The actor, who is shooting Kabir Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" in this tourist resort of Kashmir, told reporters last night, "Be it for films, family vacations or honeymoon, people should visit this place. It is the most beautiful place on planet earth."

He said the people here are very gentle, well mannered, beautiful and simple."I enjoyed my stay here and Insha Allah (God willing) will again visit very soon. I request all that the way I came here, they should visit too. If you have not seen Kashmir, then you have not seen anything," he said.

Salman said the prime reason for his shooting the film in Kashmir was that he wanted tourism to grow in the valley. "I wanted to come here for 'Dabangg' also, but it did not materialize. Our prime reason for shooting here was to promote tourism in the Valley. We are here to invite the whole country, foreign countries to Kashmir, to come and see this beautiful place," he said.

The superstar also batted for re-opening of cinemas in the valley, which were shut after the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989.

"I would love to (have them re-opened). I think they should be opened definitely because many people here watch movies and they watch them either on television or pirated DVDs. From grandfather to grandchildren, they all watch movies. So theaters should definitely be here because I think all of you love movies and love entertainment and they will also be a revenue model," he said.