Hema Malini is busy restarting Jaya Smriti, an annual dance event held in the memory of her late mother, Jaya Chakravarthy. The veteran actor cum MP talks about dance and her new role as a grandmother.

How did it feel when your daughter Ahana gave birth to her son?

His name is Darien and this new relationship gives me so much joy.

The little one has just gone back to Delhi. Every morning he would come to my room and play with me. Now he has just started talking, so he also keeps jabbering. All the memories of the times when my own girls were little come flashing back to me.

Does Ahana take tips from you on how to look after the baby?

Yes, she does. We have help as well but sometimes Ahana doesn’t like the nurses holding the baby all the time. She feels that the baby would get attached to the nurse. I told her that when Esha and her were babies, they would run and sit on the nurse’s lap, and I would feel the same. During those days, I was a working mother and I worked till I was eight months pregnant. I never allowed my pregnancy to disturb my work. But my mother explained to me that my babies will always re-main mine.

You have been a supportive daughter too, conducting a dance event Jaya Smriti in memory of your mother Jaya Chakravarthy.

Dance has always been a great support to me; it’s like my right hand. And dance happened to me because of my mother. Right from a very young age, she introduced me to dancing. I was in Delhi then and started performing as a little girl. I would perform classical dance for two hours; and during that time, producers would come and select me for their films. It’s because of dance that I got this name and films. We had conducted ‘Jaya Smriti’ in my mom’s name for many years but there was a two-year gap. She was a great art lover; whatever I am today, I owe it to her. She wanted me to continue with classical dance. That’s how Jaya Smriti happened, through which we promote youngsters. Young girls will perform classical dances; be it Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi or Kathak.

What do you think of the way dancing is projected in films today?

We rarely see classical dance these days but people like us should promote it. When foreigners watch them they mistake it for Indian dance! We have to promote the pure classical dance forms. Deepika Padukone dances well, she is very sweet; and Aishwarya Rai too is good at Kathak.