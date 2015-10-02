NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri and funny guy Rajpal Yadav came to national capital to promote their upcoming comedy movie ‘Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi’ along with debutant director Fauzia Arshi.

The ‘Malamaal Weekly’ star, who has appeared in several Bollywood and Hollywood movies, discussed how he opts for his roles and what money means to him.

When asked what he would choose between an insignificant role in a big commercial movie and a lead role in a small meaningful flick, he exclusively told ANI in an interview, “If I am offered a small role in a big commercial movie then my concentration would be on money. If I am given a small part in a film that stars Amitabh Bachchan or Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, then I will focus only on money.”

The 64-year-old actor continued, “on the other hand, if I am getting a lead role in a small budget meaningful flick, then I won’t mind staying in a two-star hotel or travelling by train and won’t ask for any special treatment.”

‘Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi’ is an out-an-out comedy tailored around Tom and Jerry concept, also stars veteran theatre artist Sanjay Mishra, Razak Khan, Subhash Yadav along with few newcomers.

The main highlight of the movie is that legendary actor and comedian Kader Khan will be making a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of a decade.

The movie directed by Fauzia is all set to tickle your funny bone on October 16, 2015.