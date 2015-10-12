Amazing to See Aishwarya Pull Off Two Roles so Well: Irrfan Khan

Bollywood News Service By

Irrfan Khan shares his experiences about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his reason for doing Jazbaa.

This is your second release within a fortnight of Talvar (2015). How do you feel?

It is a testing and challenging time. What is great is that the film industry is making all kinds of films. I am grateful to the audience for accepting movies of all types...they have brought this change as they are acknowledging and demanding all kinds of entertaining films. It is a sign that cinema is growing.

The film has you working alongside Aishwarya for the first time. Was that the main reason why you signed the film?

There were a lot of reasons why I signed Jazbaa — the story, director, the chance to say one liners, an exciting thriller and my chemistry with Aishwarya which is unusual.

What is your opinion of her as an actress and a person?

She is a talented actress and I had a great time working with her. She is a warm, sensitive, loving and caring person. She has a beauty that is mesmerizing and an individuality that one can only admire.

Did you get to interact with her daughter, Aaradhya?

I have met Aaradhya a couple of times and she is a wonderful kid. She never came on the sets but she used to be in the vanity van. I admired that part... it was beautiful to see a mother doing two jobs together. It was a wonderful experience to see a mother becoming a character and giving shots in front of the camera and then taking care of her baby.