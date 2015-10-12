Home Entertainment Hindi

Amazing to See Aishwarya Pull Off Two Roles so Well: Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan shares his experiences about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his reason for doing Jazbaa.

aiswarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in “Jazbaa.”

This is your second release within a fortnight of Talvar (2015). How do you feel?

It is a testing and challenging time. What is great is that the film industry is making all kinds of films. I am grateful to the audience for accepting movies of all types...they have brought this change as they are acknowledging and demanding all kinds of entertaining films. It is a sign that cinema is growing.

 

IRRFAN.jpgThe film has you working alongside Aishwarya for the first time. Was that the main reason why you signed the film?

There were a lot of reasons why I signed Jazbaa — the story, director, the chance to say one liners, an exciting thriller and my chemistry with Aishwarya which is unusual.

 

What is your opinion of her as an actress and a person?

She is a talented actress and I had a great time working with her. She is a warm, sensitive, loving and caring person. She has a beauty that is mesmerizing and an individuality that one can only admire.

 

Did you get to interact with her daughter, Aaradhya?

I have met Aaradhya a couple of times and she is a wonderful kid. She never came on the sets but she used to be in the vanity van. I admired that part... it was beautiful to see a mother doing two jobs together. It was a wonderful experience to see a mother becoming a character and giving shots in front of the camera and then taking care of her baby.

