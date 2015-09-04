A R Rahman Devasted Over Aadesh Shrivastava's Condition

IANS By

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman says he was left “devastated” after hearing about Bollywood singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's struggle against cancer.



Shrivastava, whose cancer has relapsed for the third time, is undergoing treatment in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute here since the last 45 days.



“Dear buddy Aadesh, I am devastated at hearing about your condition...Can't come to terms with it. May god help you ease your pain,” Rahman tweeted on Friday.



Shrivastava, who earlier battled cancer in 2010, has composed music for films like “Chalte Chalte”, “Baabul”, “Baghban”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...” and “Raajneeti”. He is married to actress and playback singer Vijayata Pandit.



Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar had also tweeted showing concern over Shrivastava's deteriorating health condition and prayed for his fast recovery.