Home Entertainment Hindi

A R Rahman Devasted Over Aadesh Shrivastava's Condition

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar had also tweeted showing concern over Shrivastava\'s deteriorating health condition and prayed for his fast recovery.

Published: 04th September 2015 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2015 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

A R Rahman_AP
By IANS

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman says he was left “devastated” after hearing about Bollywood singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's struggle against cancer.

Shrivastava, whose cancer has relapsed for the third time, is undergoing treatment in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute here since the last 45 days.

“Dear buddy Aadesh, I am devastated at hearing about your condition...Can't come to terms with it. May god help you ease your pain,” Rahman tweeted on Friday.

Shrivastava, who earlier battled cancer in 2010, has composed music for films like “Chalte Chalte”, “Baabul”, “Baghban”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...” and “Raajneeti”. He is married to actress and playback singer Vijayata Pandit.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar had also tweeted showing concern over Shrivastava's deteriorating health condition and prayed for his fast recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp