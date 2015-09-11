On Supporting PETA

As a child, when my friends and I used to sit on elephants for joy rides, I used to feel bad. Animals were subjected to sadness to make people happy. Now that I am a part of the film industry where I have the privilege to reach out to many people, and through PETA, I am requesting everyone to stop these joy rides. I am not preaching, I am not telling people what to do; I am making a humble request.

About animals in his life

I have a labrador named Maximus, who will soon turn one. Everyone is the house treats him like my son.

His next film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The shoot for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has been completed and will release in November. I consider myself lucky to have worked with Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan. After watching Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994) in the theatres, my mother had told me that she wanted to see me work with Sooraj and Salman; her dream came true with this film. I called her first when I signed the film and told her, ‘I am working with both of them!’ and she was very happy. I think their prayers have worked for me.”

On fashion tips from Sonam

If I were a woman, (laughs) I would ask for fashion tips from my co-star Sonam Kapoor. She is stylish. This is my second film with her, first being Players. She has grown as an actress.