MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra reacted strongly when Kamaal R Khan made a derogatory comment about his "Kapoor & Sons" co-star Alia Bhatt recently. And now the actor says that he is open for criticism for his films, but not if someone gets personal and cheap.

"I think everybody is responsible and has number of followers and he has that too. He is entitled to criticise our movies but when he gets personal and cheap at times, it's not called for and that's it," Sidharth told IANS when asked about his take on social media trolls and what made him react so strongly on Kamaal's comment.

Sidharth and Alia took to Twitter last month to post the cover photograph of a magazine, in which they are seen in swimwear. And to this Kamaal, who uses Twitter to express his personal opinion unabashedly, posted: "Alia looks so bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it."

Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating Alia, took offence to this, and tweeted: "Sir! We also try very hard to tell you to shut up but you keep tweeting! @kamaalrkhan".

IANS got the chance to interact with the "Student of the Year" actor at the ongoing Summer-Resort edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) where he walked for designer Kunal Rawal.

Asked how he takes up all the social media trolls including this latest incidence, Sidharth said: "I don't want to give any more energy or interest because it will add to his negative thoughts. I think that's about it. "

Rawal, who designed the wedding outfit of actor Shahid Kapoor, showcased a collection titled "Between The Lines" in association with Reliance Footprint and this was the first time Sidharth walked the ramp for the designer.

Sporting earrings in both the ears, the "Ek Villain" actor was very surprised to see the sober side of Rawal through his designs.

"I was expecting clothes to be loud and military but he surprised me. He was the only guy who convinced me to wear earrings," he said.

The collection was the fun presentation of a palette that included shades of vanilla, oxblood, wine, cobalt, champagne and forest green to name a few. Linens, muslins, silks and chorded fabrics were the canvas for the solid and embroidered garments.

The show also show the attendance of some of the known Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Ryan Mukherjee, Jackky Bhagnani, Ramesh Taurani and many more.