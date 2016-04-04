After making a breakthrough with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana had a chequered career till Dum Laga Ke Haisha reaffirmed his popularity. Now that the film has bagged a National Award, the actor talks about his reaction, and his future projects.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha reaffirmed your position in Bollywood; what would you say is its significance in your career?

I go with my gut. With Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I have got more respect as an actor. When Aditya Chopra offered me the film, he didn’t expect that I will do it as it was soon after Vicky Donor. He thought I would go mainstream and insist on doing conventional hero roles. But I believe a story should always connect with the audience; and Dum Laga Ke Haisha had it.

After Shoojit Sircar gave you your debut film, Aditya Chopra seems to have taken over as your mentor with films like Bewaqoofiyan, Dum Laga Ke Haisa and the forthcoming Meri Pyaari Bindu.

They are both different as people though both are introverts. Both have different sensibilities towards cinema. I am glad I have them in my life as mentors. They have seen the world. The qualities I would like to imbibe from them is the ability to stay calm and composed in every circumstance. I am happy that Aditya Chopra is endorsing different kind of cinema and not just glossy films.

You seem to have become quite selective of late.

You have to choose from the options you get. I am excited about Manmarziyan and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Manmarziyan sees you teaming up with Bhumi Pednekar again.

She has lost weight now. She is fun to work with and is a great buddy. She is a good actress and I am comfortable working with friends like her.

What is your role in the Anand L Rai-produced Manmarziyan?

For the first time, I am playing someone who is a mature person; who has seen the world and is not vulnerable. His name is Robin Bhatia in the film. I am playing a Sardar and there are a couple of looks in the film. We shot for one schedule of the film and now we will shoot in August as we have preponed Meri Pyaari Bindu, which we will start shooting for in April.

Buzz is that Manmarziyan has been put on hold.

There are creative differences between the producer and the director. Whatever Anand L Rai feels is right, we will do that. We will resume shooting in August.

Tell us about Yash Raj’s Meri Pyaari Bindu which pairs you with Parineeti Chopra. Are you playing a singer in this film?

Parineeti is a singer in the film. I am a singer in real life but I am not a singer in Meri Pyari Bindu. I am playing something different.