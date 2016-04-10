NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently released a book on his son’s battle with cancer, recently received a special letter for his son.

The 37-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a snap of a letter that was written to his son by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Along with the letter he wrote, “Thanks @SrBachchan for the note. Ayaan aspires to be Batman. And Batman aspires to be you. U r d original superhero!”

Later, Big B took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “@emraanhashmi @Thekkapoor Really what a remarkable son .. god bless him and may he remain healthy ever ...”

On the work front, Emraan will be next seen in Tony D’Souza’s directorial ‘Azhar.’