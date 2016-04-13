Ever since the news of their breakup came out, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif remained mum and sidestepped questions related to their relationship status.

However, it seems Katrina wants to give a second chance to their relationship.

According to the reports, the two recently met each other in a party where Katrina is believed to have asked Ranbir for another chance to get their relationship back on track. But Ranbir reportedly refused to get back to her due to which the actress looked very upset.

Katrina and Ranbir met on the sets of "Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahaani" and they started dating. The couple has been seen together a lot of times, either for film screenings, parties or on holidays.