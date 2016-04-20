MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who has won a gold medal in Shah Rukh Khan lauds gymnast Dipa Karmakar the women's vaults finals at the Olympic test event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The 50-year-old, who is currently riding high on the success of the film "Fan", has labelled Karmakar as the "pride of the nation" and added that her acheivements inspire him.



"Finally our own Nadia Comaneci (a former Romanian gymnast). Dipa Karmakar you are the pride of our Nation. Your achievements inspire us. Thanks little one," the "Dilwale" star wrote on the photograph of the gymnast.



Karmakar became the first Indian woman gymnast to win a gold in a world gymnastics event. The 22-year-old scored 14.833 points in her first attempt, which was enough to secure her the top spot. Dipa scored 14.566 in her second and last tries, respectively.



The 22-year-old has already created history by winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.