MUMBAI: She has won hearts with her acting stint in Bollywood and now actress Sunny Leone has taken up a new role in her career, by turning a writer.

Leone has written a book titled "Sweet Dreams", which includes 12 short stories.

The "Mastizaade" actress says writing was not on her mind but she did have certain ideas, which went unrecorded.

"Writing wasn't on my mind. I thought about different stories and ideas throughout the years but nothing really that I wrote down. This is the first time I have written something like this. When I was younger I had a diary, my mother read it, and that was the end of the diary," Leone told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Set in an Indian milieu, her fictional stories of power and play treat women as sexual equals to men while also talking about the underlying romance.

The 34-year-old actress says when the publishing house, Juggernaut books, came to her with the idea of writing 12 short erotic stories, she took it up as a challenge and finished them in a span of three months.

"Juggernaut came to me and proposed the idea of 12 short stories in this genre. It was a personal challenge for me to able to do it. I took about three months to write those.

The story, '7 E', was the most difficult because that was the first one," she said.

"So it took me time to figure out the writing style... Sometimes we had to get straight to the point because it is a short story. That was challenging because you don't want to move forward so abruptly that a reader loses track," Leone added.

The "Jism 2" star says the stories in "Sweet Dreams", currently available exclusively on the Juggernaut app, are fictional and have "nothing that is derived from" her life.

Even though the stories talk about seduction, Leone ensured that she does not cross any line which would make the readers, specially women, feel uncomfortable.

"I wrote these stories, from what I thought a woman would like to read. For me it was important when someone is reading it, specially women, they should not cringe or say 'it is too much for me to handle'. I wanted it to be in the slightly romantic zone."

The stories will be released every night at 10 PM till May 3 and the "Ragini MMS 2" actress feels nervous as the journey has been "personal".

"Now that it is going to release, I am very nervous. Besides the fact that it is a great avenue to reach out to fans, it was a challenge to see if I can do it, because you have movies and songs coming one after another, but this was personal. I hope they enjoy it."