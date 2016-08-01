'Dishoom' mints over Rs 35 crore in opening weekend

IANS By

MUMBAI: Director Rohit Dhawan's Dishoom, starring Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, minted Rs 37.32 crore in its opening weekend.



Dishoom, which collected Rs 11.05 crore on its opening day on July 29, received good footfalls over the weekend and minted Rs 12.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.25 crore on Sunday, read a statement issued on behalf of the producers.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Eros International, Dishoom revolves around India's top batsman, who goes missing in the Middle East and two police officials from either side of the Arabian Sea team up for a 36-hour manhunt.



Apart from John and Varun who play the policemen, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a negative role.



The film's business could have been even better if rains wouldn't have affect the daily lives across India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



'Dishoom' business was affected due to heavy rains in various parts of the country (torrential rains in Mumbai). Else, it's business would've been higher, Adarsh posted on Twitter on Monday.