I'm very comfortable without make-up: Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen on screen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's "Junooniyat", says she is very comfortable without make-up.



Asked if looking perfect all the time is important for actors, Yami told IANS: "As far as I am concerned, I am very comfortable without make-up. I think it's about whatever makes you happy."



The 27-year-old actress says happiness is important for one to look good.



"If you are happy with or without make-up, that's what it's all about," Yami added.



On the work front, the "Sanam Re" star will soon be seen playing a blind girl in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film "Kaabil", starring superstar Hrithik Roshan.



"Kaabil" is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, and is slated to release on January 26 next year.



Talking about her other projects, Yami said: "You'll hear about them very soon. Right now, it is just 'Kaabil'... The shoot is still on and of course we all know the release date."