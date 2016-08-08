Baahubali 2 to hit screens in April 2017: Karan Johar

Express Features By

Finally, fans will have an answer to the question ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baaahubali?’ S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning that created a nationwide frenzy last year will be back on screen with the second part early next year.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty will release on April 28, 2017.

The announcement was made by Karan Johar on Twitter. He wrote, “Baahubali: The Conclusion releases on the 28th of April 2017 (sic).” Further his Tweet read, “Dharma Productions and AA films are honored and proud to associate once again with the genius Rajamouli’s vision (sic).”

The sequel, which is on the verge of completion, will conclude the tale of two warring brothers for a kingdom. Interestingly, the Hindi version of the Baahubali had raked in over `100 crore at the box office.

Sources say the second part will have a huge war sequence, much grander than what was shown in the first part! The film also entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest poster, which was nearly about 50,000 square feet.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were sold for a whopping `45 crore, but the buyer was not revealed as the makers have kept the name under wraps due to unknown reasons.