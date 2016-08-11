WATCH- Trailer of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' released

Online Desk By

The trailer of the much-awaited film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' has released today.

The movie is based on the life of India's successful cricket captain MS Dhoni. The movie has Sushant Singh Rajput playing the role of the Indian captain. Kiara Advani is portraying the role of the skipper's wife Sakshi.

There is a lot of expectation for the movie with the story of MS Dhoni who is already an inspiration to many people. The movie has been directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has directed movies like A Wednesday, Baby.

WATCH THE TRAILER: