Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH- Trailer of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' released

The trailer of the much-awaited film \'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story\' has released today.

Published: 11th August 2016 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2016 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

MS-Dhoni-film-new-poster

The trailer of the much-awaited film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' has released today.

The movie is based on the life of India's successful cricket captain MS Dhoni. The movie has Sushant Singh Rajput playing the role of the Indian captain. Kiara Advani is portraying the role of the skipper's wife Sakshi.

There is a lot of expectation for the movie with the story of MS Dhoni who is already an inspiration to many people. The movie has been directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has directed movies like A Wednesday, Baby.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp