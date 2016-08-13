Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut releases video to mark Independence day

After making her witty commercial on ‘Swach Bharat’ the talk of the town, Kangana Ranuat released another video yesterday to mark the 69 glorious years of Independence

13th August 2016

Winner of Best Actress award Kangna Ranaut at the 63rd National Film Awards 2013 function in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After making her witty commercial on ‘Swach Bharat’ the talk of the town, Kangana Ranuat released another video yesterday to mark the 69 glorious years of Independence.

Titled ‘Love Your Country,’ the two and a half minute video has a strong patriotic background score, featuring the 29-year-old actress becoming the voice of people.  

Siddhart Sharma, Piyush Wasnik and Yash Chauhan have given the vocals of the video that has bagged 11,748 views in just a day of its release.

On the work front, the ‘Queen’ actress will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj directorial period romance drama, ‘Rangoon’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Comments

