Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the ABC 2016 Network Upfront Presentation at David Geffen Hall on Tuesday May 17 2016 in New York. | AP

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra wishes to be like her character Victoria Leeds from her Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch Reboot’ along with Dwayne Johnson.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the 34-year-old superstar, while revealing the details about the flick, said her character “is a billionaire bitch on a beach, wearing couture,” adding, “I want to be her.”

Further talking about her much appreciated show ‘Quantico’, she said, “It’s a lot of physical work, but the real challenge was convincing America that I could play an American girl.”

When quizzed about a possibility of playing the Bond girl, the ‘Mary Kom’ actress was quick to respond, “Depends on the part. She'd definitely have to be called Jane.”

Commenting about her further plans, she replied with wit, “I never plan too far ahead. Man proposes, God disposes. Why waste my time?”