Iulia Vantur to sing cover Salman's song

All the Bhai-fans went gaga when Salman Khan came up with his version of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ track from Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer ‘Hero.’

NEW DELHI: All the Bhai-fans went gaga when Salman Khan came up with his version of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ track from Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer ‘Hero.’

Now, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is set to sing a cover of this very popular song.

According to a webloid, source said, “Iulia is going to sing Main Hoon Hero Tera with T-series.  Salman Khan will not be a party of the music video. The highlight of the video will be only Iulia Vantur,” reports Pinkvilla.

This is not the first time Iulia is lending her voice to a Salman Khan-song.

Just recently, she, along with the 50-year-old actor, crooned for Sultan’s ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai,’ when he decided to cover the songs from the film.

Looks like Salman’s lady has imbibed his passion for music off lately.

