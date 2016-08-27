MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will begin preparations for her forthcoming film "Veere Di Wedding" next month.

The 35-year-old actress and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their first child in December.

The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star will attend a workshop with co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar before the film goes on floors, while she will also shoot a portion of the film in October.

"Kareena recently completed shooting for a hair-dressing chain campaign and will also shoot for two magazine covers before starting her workshop for 'Veere Di Wedding'," sources said.

"In September, she begins prepping for the film and will attend readings and dialogue delivery sessions with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar," the source added.

Starring Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the 'chick flick' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh (of 'Khoobsurat' fame), "Veere Di Wedding" explores the spirit of the modern Indian woman.