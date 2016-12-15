Ali Fazal and Madam Judi Dench seem to have bonded well during the shoot of Victoria and Abdul. The Hollywood film’s shoot was done in Agra and is already wrapped up. Ali has moved on and has already started shooting for the sequel of the 2013 film, Fukrey.

Ali Fazal

Madam Judy was spotted chatting up and learning Urdu language from Ali.

The last schedule of the Hollywood flick was shot in Agra post which he has began shooting for his 2013’s hit film Fukrey’s sequel. However, Ali didn’t forget that his new good friend Dench’s birthday falls in the first week of December. He flew to London specially to give her a surprise visit on her birthday.

Ali requested the production team of Fukrey sequel to give him a few hours off for him to make a quick visit to London. Needless to say, Dench was said to be thrilled with the surprise visit.