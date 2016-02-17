NEW DELHI: It’s time for the actors to pay attention, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to announce his next flick.

According to a leading magazine, after delivering the smashing-hit ‘Bajirao Mastani’, the maverick director will announce his next big film on his birthday, February 24.

As per the churning news-mill, the ‘Saawariyan’ director will also be launching veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s third son Sakshi in an upcoming project.

Marking a 100 crore, Bhansali this year bagged the best director award at the Filmfare with ‘Bajirao Mastani’ sweeoing away almost all the categories including best film of 2015.

On his larger than canvas, the 52-year-old director has given us classics like ‘Khamoshi’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Black’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela’ and more.