NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta believes that after a certain age, one gets free from the pressure of playing the lead in films.

At such times, Lara says that all one needs to have is a break through character which brings the best out of an actor, irrespective of its shelf life on screen.

And such is a character the actress is playing in the upcoming film, ‘Azhar’.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Lara, who will portray the character role of a lawyer, threw some light on her role, “This character is of course inspired by Mohammad Azharuddin’s life, but there was no real reference to it. Of course, there was a prosecuting lawyer but it wasn’t a female. So, there is a certain amount of homework that has went into owning the character because she is a tough cookie, adamant, best in her business and a tough nut to crack. There was a certain approach to the character which was fun and nice as it is very different from any other characters I have done in my career including the role in ‘Singh is Bling’”

Lara was present at the launch of ZEVEN, which is a multi-dimensional brand committed to transform sports in India by making it an important part of everyone’s life.

The event also saw the presence of some Indian athletes like Shikhar Dhawan, Rohan Bopanna, Mary Kom and Mahesh Bhupathi.