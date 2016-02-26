MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering from a mild ailment that laid him low, says he has undergone some medical tests.

The 73-year-old took to Twitter to give his well-wishers an update on his health.

"Begging apology again tonight. I have had some medical tests and need to rest. Ok? So see ya later," he tweeted.

Amitabh, who was last seen on action thriller film Wazir directed by Bejoy Nambiar, will next be seen in debutant director Ribhu Dasgupta's Te3N.

TE3N will also feature actors Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.