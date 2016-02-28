Amjad Ali Khan Leaves Music Lovers Spellbound in Jodhpur

IANS By

JODHPUR: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan mesmerised the audience with their soulful performance at the World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) here.



Donning pink and red silk kurtas with cream hued churidars, Amaan and Ayaan, also accomplished sarod players, hit the stage first on Saturday night.



Later, they introduced their father and guru, Amjad Ali, who dedicated a raga to princess of Jodhpur Shivranjini. The sarod maestro had the crowd hooked at the first touch of the string.



After his performance, the sons joined Amjad Ali and matched their tunes with their father's rhythm and energy.



Maharaja Gaj Singh and Maharani Hemlata Rajye of Jodhpur felicitated Amjad Ali post his show.



They gave way to band Maati Baani. The band's folk songs and its vocalist Nirali Kartik's powerful voice had the crowd up on their feet.



Known for collaborating with talents like Rajasthani artiste Murabhai, Maati Baani gave a refreshing hour-long performance under the starry sky.



Impressing the crowd with their control on the lute, Stelios Patrakis Quartet from Greece made a fan out of all listeners sitting in Chokhela Bagh.



To liven up the massive sandstone Meherangarh Fort, artistes and groups like Teratali Bhajan Ramdeo, Madan Gopal Singh, and Driss Al Maloumi from Morocco charmed the visitors who had come from across the globe to savour the spiritual and soulful music festival.



The three-day fest ended with a soothing performance by master of robab, Daud Khan Sadozai on a sunny Sunday morning.