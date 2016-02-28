Home Entertainment Hindi

Amjad Ali Khan Leaves Music Lovers Spellbound in Jodhpur

The three-day fest ended with a soothing performance by master of robab, Daud Khan Sadozai on a sunny Sunday morning.

Published: 28th February 2016 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2016 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

JODHPUR: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan mesmerised the audience with their soulful performance at the World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) here.

Donning pink and red silk kurtas with cream hued churidars, Amaan and Ayaan, also accomplished sarod players, hit the stage first on Saturday night.

Later, they introduced their father and guru, Amjad Ali, who dedicated a raga to princess of Jodhpur Shivranjini. The sarod maestro had the crowd hooked at the first touch of the string.

After his performance, the sons joined Amjad Ali and matched their tunes with their father's rhythm and energy.

Maharaja Gaj Singh and Maharani Hemlata Rajye of Jodhpur felicitated Amjad Ali post his show.

They gave way to band Maati Baani. The band's folk songs and its vocalist Nirali Kartik's powerful voice had the crowd up on their feet.

Known for collaborating with talents like Rajasthani artiste Murabhai, Maati Baani gave a refreshing hour-long performance under the starry sky.

Impressing the crowd with their control on the lute, Stelios Patrakis Quartet from Greece made a fan out of all listeners sitting in Chokhela Bagh.

To liven up the massive sandstone Meherangarh Fort, artistes and groups like Teratali Bhajan Ramdeo, Madan Gopal Singh, and Driss Al Maloumi from Morocco charmed the visitors who had come from across the globe to savour the spiritual and soulful music festival.

The three-day fest ended with a soothing performance by master of robab, Daud Khan Sadozai on a sunny Sunday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp