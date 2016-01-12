MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, known as an action hero in Bollywood, says getting tagged in the film industry is common and that actors can't run away from it.

"Everybody gets a tag in this industry. That's how it is. An actor can't run away from getting tagged. It is a battle for each and every actor. People did start calling me an action hero. But having said that, as an actor we can only try and do various roles," Sunny told reporters in a group interview.

He will next be seen on the big screen in the action-drama film "Ghayal Once Again" along with Soha Ali Khan.

Talking about his fitness mantra, he said: "I have never attended any parties. I used to attend earlier... I don't enjoy partying so, I stopped going."