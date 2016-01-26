Home Entertainment Hindi

'Saala Khadoos' Screened for Boxing Stars

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars R. Madhavan as a strict coach and is releasing on Friday.

Published: 26th January 2016 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2016 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Saala Khadoos_AFP

Indian Bollywood Actress Ritika Singh performs during the promotion of upcoming Hindi film 'Saala Khadoos' directed by Sudha Kongara, in Mumbai. |AFP

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A string of boxers and athletes attended a special screening of the forthcoming film "Saala Khadoos" -- on a strict boxing coach and his protege -- here. They gifted the film's producer Rajkumar Hirani a pair of boxing gloves.

The film's team hosted the screening on Monday night in the city. Even legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh had invited the cast and crew of "Saala Khadoos" to his residence here.

Amongst those who attended the film's screening were boxers Neeraj Goyat, Vikas Yadav, Manveer Singh, Manoj Kumar, Mahavir Singh, Jitender Kumar, Parmod Kumar, Deepak Tanwar, Sandeep Bagri and Ram Singh. There were also some Indian boxing officials.

The boxers gifted Hirani a pair of boxing gloves and also gave a gift to Ritika Singh, a real life kick boxer who is making her acting debut with "Saala Khadoos".

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars R. Madhavan as a strict coach and is releasing on Friday.

