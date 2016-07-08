Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in the Silver Linings Playbook premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto| PTI Photo

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has thanked superstars Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for inspiring him to stay fit.

Anupam, who has been working out for one year and has lost 14 kg, took to Twitter to thank the stars.

"Time to thank people who inspired me to be fit. Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan Akshay Kumar and Rujuta Diwekar," Anupam tweeted on Friday.

The "A Wednesday" star also added that his fitness trainer is a "great inspiration".

"My trainer Anthony Jadhav really is a great inspiration and hard task master. Lost 14kgs. Jai Ho. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai," he wrote.

The 61-year-old actor also shared a before and after photograph of his transformation.

He captioned the image: "Weight loss and fitness has a lot to do with your ‘will’ to do so. One year result. Here is a Before and After picture."