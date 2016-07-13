Home Entertainment Hindi

Why Parineeti Chopra didn’t sign south film opposite Mahesh Babu?

On the professional front, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor has a lot on her plate this year.

Published: 13th July 2016 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2016 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Parineeti Chopra, who was rumoured to be making her southern debut opposite actor Mahesh Babu, has recently cited “date issues” for not signing the film.

DNA quoted Parineeti, 27, as saying, “I’m not sure who said that I was doing the film, but the fact is, there was never an announcement from our side. We never comment on any film till we sign on the dotted line. Maybe the news came from their team. Yes, I was approached for it and discussions were going on... Maybe that's why it led to the speculation, but one can only make an announcement once you sign it on paper.”

“I never spoke about it. Unfortunately, as much as I would have loved to do it, I can't because the dates didn't work out. I am committed to Homi Adjania's ‘Takadum’ and another film after that. Having said that, I would like to add that I would love to do South films, but unfortunately, none worked out because of dates or other issues. I would love to do all kinds of cinema, whatever the language,” she added.

On the professional front, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor has a lot on her plate this year.

Parineeti, who currently busy shooting ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, will also be seen in Homi Adjania’s movie ‘Takadum’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

She would also be seen showing her dance moves in 'Dishoom' s song 'Jaaneman Aah'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp