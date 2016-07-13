Why Parineeti Chopra didn’t sign south film opposite Mahesh Babu?

ANI By

NEW DELHI: Parineeti Chopra, who was rumoured to be making her southern debut opposite actor Mahesh Babu, has recently cited “date issues” for not signing the film.

DNA quoted Parineeti, 27, as saying, “I’m not sure who said that I was doing the film, but the fact is, there was never an announcement from our side. We never comment on any film till we sign on the dotted line. Maybe the news came from their team. Yes, I was approached for it and discussions were going on... Maybe that's why it led to the speculation, but one can only make an announcement once you sign it on paper.”

“I never spoke about it. Unfortunately, as much as I would have loved to do it, I can't because the dates didn't work out. I am committed to Homi Adjania's ‘Takadum’ and another film after that. Having said that, I would like to add that I would love to do South films, but unfortunately, none worked out because of dates or other issues. I would love to do all kinds of cinema, whatever the language,” she added.

On the professional front, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor has a lot on her plate this year.

Parineeti, who currently busy shooting ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, will also be seen in Homi Adjania’s movie ‘Takadum’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

She would also be seen showing her dance moves in 'Dishoom' s song 'Jaaneman Aah'.