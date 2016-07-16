Qandeel Baloch, a Pakistani model, who became a social media sensation after she announced that she would strip if Pakistan beat India in the World T20 tournament, is dead.

Qandeel was shot dead by her brother in Multan, police sources were quoted as saying by Dawn.com

Qandeel's brother has been absconding since she was found dead.

The model is famous for the bold 'selfies' and videos posted on her Facebook page, which has around 10,000 followers.

Some people have expressed regret about her death, and condemned the 'honour killing'. But hardliners have come out celebrating her demise.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Qandeel's death:

Those who reduced #QandeelBaloch to cruel misogynist jokes and moralistic rants to feel better about themselves are complicit in her murder. — Mehlab Jameel (@mehlabjameel) July 16, 2016

Libido Time Check: Time to blame Gen Zia for #QandeelBaloch murder. — Ground Reality (@faujitweets) July 16, 2016

#QandeelBaloch killed in an #honorkilling- how many women have to die before we pass the Anti Honor Killing Bill? — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) July 16, 2016

That is really shocking #Qandeel_Baloch strangled to death by her brother No1 deserves this feeling sad for #Qandeel pic.twitter.com/xZLE0i3Lmk — Katrina Kaif (@Real_KatrinaK) July 16, 2016

Its sickening to see some weirdos celebrating #Qandeel Baloch's murder. I was never a fan of her antics but a murder can never be justified — Burhan Ahmad (@BurhanWas117) July 16, 2016

Kia benazir, Kia fatima Jinnah or Kia #Qandeel Baloch, from the most pious women to the most vulgar one. Sab ko mar den gay (1/3) #Pakistan — Amna Tariq (@Amnaa_tariq) July 16, 2016

Qandeel Baloch killed in the name of honor- will anyone protest? Or do more than just sit in the drawing rooms and discuss? #qandeel — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) July 16, 2016

#Qandeel Baloch didn't deserve to die. I never agreed with her ways. I didn't like her at all but honour killing is just wrong. — Rabia Riasat (@RabiRiasat) July 16, 2016

I was never a fan of #Qandeel Baloch but no one deserves to die like that. Stop killing in the name of honor. — Rabia Riasat (@RabiRiasat) July 16, 2016