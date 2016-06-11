Anil Kapoor is back with the second season of his television show 24 The star talks about kissing onscreen, working with Tabu and Aamir, and his ideas of international success.

The trailer of the second season of 24 suggests you are an anti-hero.

My character Jai Singh Rathore has shades of grey. He is not James Bond. He is very flawed. He makes mistakes and in this season he is much darker.

You have pushed the envelope this time by sharing a kiss with Surveen Chawla. How did your family react to this?

I should have had a few more scenes with her (smiles). Yes, we have pushed the envelope and tried to keep everything as real as possible. And no, I have been working for so many years in the industry so everybody is educated and independent in my family. It’s part of my profession. Usmein kya hai?

Tabu was supposed to be a part of the second season. Was it money that put a spoke in the wheels?

Tabu is a great actress and I am a huge fan of her work. Money was never a problem; it was the time commitment and availability which I wanted from her. She has promised me that she will be there in future. It will be an honour for me to work with Tabu. If Tabu says yes, I will pay her 10 times more money.

There was also buzz about your daughter Sonam and Aamir Khan appearing on the show.

Sonam wants to play the female Jack Bauer (the leading character of the original 24) so either it’s me or her. She can be there in next season ... but then I won’t be there. And with Aamir on the show, we would need two Jack Bauers. I would love Aamir to be part of the show. I am sure that if I request him, he will grace the show. But anyone who comes on the show has to come organically. It’s not a star driven show it’s about having the right actors for the characters.

Aamir Khan has helped you promote ‘24.’ How did that happen?

Aamir Khan has always been a leader and inspiration. It is a tough ride to do both TV and films. He is younger than me and sometimes you learn from younger people. I remember when he did Satyamev Jayate, he did no other work. I have had lot of film offers including an international film but I couldn’t do it as I had to shoot in July-August for 24.

24 aired in 2013. Why has the second season taken three years?

I work in films as well. I was committed to do two films — Dil Dadakane Do and Welcome Back. 24 needs preparation. Writing also takes time. In the future we will take less time. With 24, I am evolving everyday as a producer and actor. It has been a learning experience.

Who did you prepare for your role?

There is a gentleman called Suhas from whom I take inputs. Also, I had the opportunity to meet officials from the cyber cell. Cyber crime has grown a lot in our country and meeting the people who keep a track of these activities was a learning experience.

Indian actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have been getting great roles in Hollywood Comment.

What you are seeing now is nothing. Yeh kuchh bhi nahin hai. Mark my words. I said this seven years back and nobody took me seriously and I am telling you again now: You are happy seeing this? This is nothing. The real deal will be when a young guy or a young girl’s first film will be in Hollywood and he or she will become a huge star. It will happen. Someone will definitely become a huge star. What is happening right now is great but it is going to get better.